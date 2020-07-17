16,604 Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

CTL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

