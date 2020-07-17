2,000 Shares in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InVitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,004,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,863 shares of company stock worth $3,863,231 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

