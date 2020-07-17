300 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.33 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $384.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

