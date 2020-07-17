4,016 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JD.Com by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 363,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 38.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $62.55 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

