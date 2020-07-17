6,532 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,838 shares of company stock worth $5,205,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

