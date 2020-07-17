Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

