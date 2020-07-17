Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 845,522 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 413.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

