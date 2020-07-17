Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,950 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $17,855,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.