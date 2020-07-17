Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $372,000 in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

