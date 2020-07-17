Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.83 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

