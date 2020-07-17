Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,078,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.71 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

