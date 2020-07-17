Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.04

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 828382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

