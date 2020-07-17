Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,446.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,363.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

