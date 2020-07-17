Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,227.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

