Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,227.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.