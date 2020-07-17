American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $84.68 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

