American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.