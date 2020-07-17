Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

