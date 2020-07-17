AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

