Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Target Price at €59.83

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.83 ($67.23).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom stock opened at €48.16 ($54.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.60. Cancom has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.