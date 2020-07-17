Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$38.00

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

TSE LSPD opened at C$33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.33.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

