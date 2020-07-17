Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $17.69

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.