Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $39.47

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. AXA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.