Analysts Set Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $60.00

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

SYNH opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.