Analysts Set TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Price Target at $42.09

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCP shares. Raymond James started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 231,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCP opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

