Analysts Set Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Price Target at $19.67

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

