Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

