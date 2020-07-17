ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.29, approximately 1,248,387 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,646,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $219,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,949,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

