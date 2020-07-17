Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

