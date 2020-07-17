Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average of $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

