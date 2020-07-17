Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.