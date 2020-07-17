Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

