AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.84

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 11745030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.