Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.82. Athersys shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,239,132 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

