Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) PT Set at $33.00 by Raymond James

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned a $33.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 13,768.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 458,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455,310 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.