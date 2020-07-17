Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AY opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 13,768.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 458,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

