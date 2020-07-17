Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Autodesk stock opened at $235.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

