Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avrobio stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

