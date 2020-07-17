Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,241 shares of company stock worth $18,336,990. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.