Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

