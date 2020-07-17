Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

