BidaskClub Downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.73. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.