BidaskClub Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

