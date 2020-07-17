BidaskClub Lowers Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AXNX opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,729 shares of company stock worth $6,421,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

