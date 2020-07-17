BidaskClub Upgrades Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Strong-Buy

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

