BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.