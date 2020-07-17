BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $313.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.96. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

