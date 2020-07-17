BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Argus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

