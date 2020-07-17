BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

BLK opened at $568.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.