BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of MSI opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

